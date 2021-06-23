Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

