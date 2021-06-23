Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:KFY opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

