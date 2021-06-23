Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $71.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

