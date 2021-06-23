Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 133,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,394,509 shares.The stock last traded at $3.84 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

