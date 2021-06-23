Kusama Price Reaches $178.82 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $456.51 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $178.82 or 0.00553268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 52.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00104776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00149676 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.23 or 0.98864335 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

