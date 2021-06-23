Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,121 shares of company stock valued at $954,500. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

