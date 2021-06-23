Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

