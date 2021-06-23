Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,696,793. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

