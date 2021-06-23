Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $15.51 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 1.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.35% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,712 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after buying an additional 647,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,868,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,959,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

