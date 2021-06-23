Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

LANC opened at $194.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.40. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

