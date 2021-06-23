Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of LDSCY opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

