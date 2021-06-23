Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.60

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 20198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCA)

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.