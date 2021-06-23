Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. B. Riley lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

