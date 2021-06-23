Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-1.040 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 175,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,154. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

