Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

