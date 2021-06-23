Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jeff Davies sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65), for a total transaction of £14,100.66 ($18,422.60). Also, insider George Lewis purchased 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478.

Shares of LON LGEN traded down GBX 1.66 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 267.84 ($3.50). 11,744,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,749,779. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.14.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.