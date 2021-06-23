Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

