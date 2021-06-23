Lendingblock Achieves Market Cap of $7.25 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 97.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 201.5% higher against the dollar. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $7.25 million and $7,360.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

