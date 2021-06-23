LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:LPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 572,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 222.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 1,679.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth $3,273,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.