LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.44. LG Display shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 1,627 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

