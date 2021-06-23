LHT Price Hits $0.0028 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. LHT has a total market cap of $137,748.24 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007696 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

