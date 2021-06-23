Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.19

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.19 and last traded at $165.38, with a volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

