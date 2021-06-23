Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.36. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.03.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.
About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.