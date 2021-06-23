Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $27.36. Liberty Global shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

