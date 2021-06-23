Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

