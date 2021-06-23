Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

