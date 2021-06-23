Lido Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

