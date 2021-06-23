Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

LNC stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

