Liquity USD Price Up 0.5% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002975 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $727.39 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

