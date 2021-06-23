Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $82,071.69

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $82,071.69 and $133.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,251.27 or 1.00631368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

