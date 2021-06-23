LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Trading 0.2% Higher

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 8,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 53,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.