Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.05. 184,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,216,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
