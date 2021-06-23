Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Down 5.6%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.05. 184,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,216,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.