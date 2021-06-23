Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00169556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,600.15 or 1.00690362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

