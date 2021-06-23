LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $11,059,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $357.53 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.