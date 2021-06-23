LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $37,548,000. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.