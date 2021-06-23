LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $379.00 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

