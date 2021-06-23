LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.90. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.