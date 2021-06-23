LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 43.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $243.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.80. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.