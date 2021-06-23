LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

