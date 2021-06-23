Lydall Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,136 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,921% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

NYSE LDL opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 3.04. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 5,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.