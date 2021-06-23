Maecenas 1-Day Volume Tops $426.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $279,079.69 and $426.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.14 or 0.00633132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

