Maincoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,716.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $963,448.16 and approximately $1,716.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

