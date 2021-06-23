Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 527 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.62. 2,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,285. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

