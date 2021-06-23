Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Takes $309,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after buying an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,061,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,480. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.90.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

