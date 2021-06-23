Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $11.76 (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $31.49 million and $1.62 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.76 or 0.00033971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00111437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00160418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,853.79 or 1.00690459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

