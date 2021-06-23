Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 1-Year High at $147.34

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.34 and last traded at $141.27, with a volume of 357595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

