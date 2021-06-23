Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 88,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,420,381 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.36.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.