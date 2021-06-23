Maple Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,954.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Maple has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $7.38 or 0.00022320 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $71,954.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

