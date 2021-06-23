Marc Lemann Acquires 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

QSR opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $76,539,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

