Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

