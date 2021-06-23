Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $198.81 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

